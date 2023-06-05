LGU’s innovative use of multiple cameras at academic conferences revolutionises live transmission

LAHORE - Lahore Garrison University (LGU) has set a new standard for academic inno­vation in the region by live-streaming international conferences using mul­tiple cameras, with the support of HEC Educational Television as the initia­tive’s official media partner. This ap­proach has been praised by both aca­demicians and attendees for its success in fostering a higher level of interaction between international and local pre­senters and audiences. Dr Amir Bajwa, the head of Mass Communication De­partment, believes that this model can significantly improve the way academic conferences are arranged worldwide. This approach not only saves costs but also fosters a greater sense of commu­nity among attendees and presenters. The use of multiple cameras creates the illusion that the audience and speaker are in the same room, making the ex­perience more fascinating and benefi­cial for everyone involved. The Lahore Garrison University is committed to ex­cellence and innovative solutions, and the Vice Chancellor, Lt. Gen.(retired), Shehzad Sikander is satisfied with the recent use of multiple cameras during academic conferences. This approach has set a new standard for academic innovation and has the potential to improve academic conferences world­wide. The University is dedicated to finding new ways to address the diffi­culties Pakistan faces by equipping its students and faculty with state-of-the-art technology and forward-thinking pedagogical practices. This innovative approach may entice scholars from other countries to visit Pakistan and provide invaluable assistance to the country’s research community. By us­ing this strategy, Pakistani universi­ties can compete favourably with their Western counterparts. LGU envisions that by using this technology, they can create a learning environment that en­courages teamwork and acceptance of differences. Overall, LGU is dedicated to finding new ways to address the chal­lenges Pakistan faces and to raise the bar on education in the country. The in­stitution is excited about the potential for this technology to change academic conferences both in Pakistan and be­yond, and is committed to continuing its tradition as a pioneer in the field of educational reform.