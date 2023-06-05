Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC orders elimination of forced child labour

LHC orders elimination of forced child labour
Web Desk
7:42 PM | June 05, 2023
National

 In a groundbreaking ruling, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the elimination of forced child labour at all places, including homes.

The case before the court revolves around the recovery of a maid and it set off a series of events that could change the course of child labour in the province.

The LHC's landmark decision states that all individuals who hire children as maids are committing a punishable offense, and cases will be registered against them. Moreover, the court directed the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to take appropriate measures against those who violate the law. In collaboration with the relevant departments, the police will also aid in preventing forced labour from children.

Additionally, the court directed that the parents who forced their children to work must face legal action. This order sends a strong message to all parents who may view their children as a source of income instead of giving them education and care.

China tells US: Show sincerity to avoid deterioration in relations

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023