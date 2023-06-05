Monday, June 05, 2023
Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
10:11 AM | June 05, 2023
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, while very hot in southern parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta twenty, Gilgit fourteen, Murree sixteen and Muzafarabad eighteen  degree centigrade.    

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Shopian, Baramula, leh and Pulwama, while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four,  Leh three, Shopian ten and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.

