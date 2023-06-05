Monday, June 05, 2023
Manzoor Wassan lauds efforts of growers to organize Mango festival  

STAFF REPORT
June 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS- Adviser on Agriculture to Chief Minister Sindh Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that the local farmers have taken a big step by exhibiting more than 225 varieties in the Mango festival. While addressing the closing ceremony of the 55th National Mango and Summer Fruit Festival Adviser said that government will take steps to introduce such varieties in the market as much as possible and further work to organize such a festival in Karachi as well.  He said that Government will take concrete measures to create a market in the US and other foreign countries as well and would constitute a committee consisting of joint settlers to resolve the problems on a priority basis.  He said that in the light of the special directives, funds have been reserved for the maintenance and construction of water courses and due to the special interaction with the people, maximum facilities and all the benefits to the residents will be provided.

