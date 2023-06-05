May 9 culprits deserve no concession: State minister

SARGODHA - State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said on Sunday that the elements involved in burning of the government properties and defence installations on May 9 deserve no concession, and strict legal action would be taken against them.
Talking to APP here, he said May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. On that fateful day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists set fire to Pakistan Army installations, corps commander’s house in Lahore and the government properties under a preplanned programme, he added.
The state minister said after the PTI was expelled from power through constitutional means, it had continuously been engaged in conspiracies against the Pakistan Army and its institutions.
Tasneem Qureshi said the PTI did what the country’s enemies could not ever, adding that attacks on Pakistan Army and other institutions could not be tolerated by the patriotic Pakistanis. He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen, but what was done by the PTI workers was intolerable.
He said the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
To a question, he said elections would be held on time in the country. He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was 100 per cent ready to contest elections and it would win with majority in upcoming elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
CANT BOARD RE-INSTALLED MONUMENT OF SHAHEED
The Cantonment board has re-renovate the monument of brave Army official which was installed at club chowk here on Sunday.
The cantonment board also installed the pictures of our brave Army soldiers and officers aimed to show the precious sacrifices of our brave Army to secure the state from the enemies.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) cantonment board Zafar Mehmood said on phone while talking to APP here on Sunday that I here to pay special thanks to God Almighty on granting honest, brave and genius Army of Pakistan.
He said that May 9 was the black day for Pakistan.
31 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED DURING CRACKDOWN
Police have arrested 31 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district in the last 24 hours.
The police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders, wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police also arrested two court absconders during the crackdown.
Meanwhile, the police unearthed a distillery and arrested six drug-peddlers with 407-litre liquor, 240-gram Hashish, empty bottles and fake labels. The police also detained three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and rounds from them.
The police also apprehended two drivers for over-speeding and six gamblers with stake money and gambling material.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, sources said.
PHP NABBED 80 PROCLAIMS
The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police has issued its monthly performance report of May 2023 on Sunday.
Superintendent Patrolling (SP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia while disclosing the monthly person report said that PHP has busted 80 Proclaimed offenders during the last month of May .
He further said that PHP had checked 16,227,63 persons and 70,05,15 vehicles across the region through e-police post app.
PHP also arrested 33 court absconders.
He also said that PHP also recovered 296 motorcycles,eight cars and six other vehicles .
Punjab Highway Patrolling police also recovered 10 missing children and guidance were provided to 1541 passenger who were facing travel difficulties.
PHP also recovered 700 grams of Hashish from drug pushers.