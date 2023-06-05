May 9 culprits deserve no concession: State minister

SARGODHA - State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said on Sunday that the elements involved in burning of the government properties and defence installations on May 9 deserve no concession, and strict legal action would be tak­en against them.

Talking to APP here, he said May 9 would always be remem­bered as a black day in the his­tory of Pakistan. On that fateful day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists set fire to Pakistan Army installa­tions, corps commander’s house in Lahore and the government properties under a preplanned programme, he added.

The state minister said af­ter the PTI was expelled from power through constitutional means, it had continuously been engaged in conspiracies against the Pakistan Army and its insti­tutions.

Tasneem Qureshi said the PTI did what the country’s en­emies could not ever, adding that attacks on Pakistan Army and other institutions could not be tolerated by the patriot­ic Pakistanis. He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen, but what was done by the PTI workers was intolerable.

He said the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

To a question, he said elec­tions would be held on time in the country. He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was 100 per cent ready to contest elec­tions and it would win with majority in upcoming elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

CANT BOARD RE-INSTALLED MONUMENT OF SHAHEED

The Cantonment board has re-renovate the monument of brave Army official which was installed at club chowk here on Sunday.

The cantonment board also installed the pictures of our brave Army soldiers and officers aimed to show the precious sac­rifices of our brave Army to se­cure the state from the enemies.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) cantonment board Zafar Mehmood said on phone while talking to APP here on Sunday that I here to pay special thanks to God Almighty on granting honest, brave and genius Army of Pakistan.

He said that May 9 was the black day for Pakistan.

31 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED DURING CRACKDOWN

Police have arrested 31 al­leged criminals during a crack­down across the district in the last 24 hours.

The police launched a crack­down on criminals and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders, want­ed to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and oth­er crimes. Police also arrested two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, the police un­earthed a distillery and ar­rested six drug-peddlers with 407-litre liquor, 240-gram Hashish, empty bottles and fake labels. The police also detained three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and rounds from them.

The police also apprehended two drivers for over-speeding and six gamblers with stake money and gambling material.

Separate cases have been reg­istered against the criminals with the police stations con­cerned, sources said.

PHP NABBED 80 PROCLAIMS

The Punjab Highway Patrol­ling (PHP) police has issued its monthly performance report of May 2023 on Sunday.

Superintendent Patrolling (SP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia while disclosing the monthly person report said that PHP has busted 80 Proclaimed offenders during the last month of May .

He further said that PHP had checked 16,227,63 persons and 70,05,15 vehicles across the re­gion through e-police post app.

PHP also arrested 33 court absconders.

He also said that PHP also re­covered 296 motorcycles,eight cars and six other vehicles .

Punjab Highway Patrolling police also recovered 10 missing children and guidance were pro­vided to 1541 passenger who were facing travel difficulties.

PHP also recovered 700 grams of Hashish from drug pushers.