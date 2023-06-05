Minister inaugurates expansion work of Dargah Jahanian Shah’s hall

HYDERABAD - Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani inaugurated the expansion and renovation work of the hall of Dargah Jahanian Shah here on Sunday. Talking to media persons, he said the Department of Minority Affairs was working on the construction, repair and renovation of the places of worship of the minority community adding that expansion and renovation of the hall of Dargah Jahanian Shah would make it easier for pilgrims to perform their religious rituals. He said the Department of Minority Affairs had done record development work this year and this process was still going on at a good pace. Hundreds of development schemes of improvement of temples, churches, crematory and other places of worship of the minority community are going on across the province”, he claimed. He said that the concerned wing of the department had been directed to complete as many development schemes as possible by the end of the current financial year and negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He further said that the minority community had always been given importance in the governments of Pakistan People’s Party as practical steps had been taken for the welfare of the minority community including the renovation of their places of worship. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given him the task of taking special care of the minority community and he was trying to fulfill the expectations of the party Chairman by serving the minority community. He also prayed for the country’s development, and prosperity and for the health and longevity of party leaders Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Syed Qutub Ali Shah Jahanian, Syed Attar Hussain Shah Jahanian, Murshid Jahanian Shiva Mandali, Mukesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Chetan Mal, Pelaj Roy, Dewan Lekhraj, Dr. Tek Chand, Hira Lal, concerned officers and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.