Nasrullah Ghumman, Ayesha Iqbal quit PTI

LAHORE - As the defections galore in the PTI con­tinue unabated following the May 9 violence, another party leader and ex-MNA from Faisal­abad, Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghumman Sunday announced his dissociation from the PTI. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said he was shat­tered by the May 9 incidents of arson attacks on civil and mili­tary buildings. “I have, therefore, decided to take a break from pol­itics and spend time with my family,” he said while reassur­ing his support for the army. In a related development, ex-MPA Ayesha Iqbal also announced to say goodbye to the PTI while con­demning the May 9 incidents.