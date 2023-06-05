Nasrullah Ghumman, Ayesha Iqbal quit PTI

LAHORE - As the defections galore in the PTI continue unabated following the May 9 violence, another party leader and ex-MNA from Faisalabad, Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghumman Sunday announced his dissociation from the PTI. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said he was shattered by the May 9 incidents of arson attacks on civil and military buildings. “I have, therefore, decided to take a break from politics and spend time with my family,” he said while reassuring his support for the army. In a related development, ex-MPA Ayesha Iqbal also announced to say goodbye to the PTI while condemning the May 9 incidents.