Monday, June 05, 2023
Oil tanker association suspends supply in twin cities

Web Desk
11:33 AM | June 05, 2023
The Oil Tanker Association on Monday decided to suspend the supply of oil in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the closure of Sihala Road has presented significant difficulties for the transportation of oil, causing the Oil Tanker Association to suspend the supply of oil in the twin cities.

This decision has also led to disruptions in the supply from the Sialkot Depot, affecting Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The association has repeatedly requested the district administration to expedite the construction of the road to alleviate the ongoing supply problems. However, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Moreover, the poor state of this crucial transportation route has further compounded the challenges in ensuring a smooth flow of oil supply to the affected regions.

