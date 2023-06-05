Ombudsman orders Rs17.2m in financial relief to 60 plaintiffs

LAHORE - The Office of the Ombudsman Pun­jab swiftly responded to public re­lief requests, effectively resolving the issues faced by 60 individuals across various districts. These pro­active efforts have resulted in a cu­mulative financial relief worth Rs 17,238,187 [Rs 17.238 million] be­ing extended to those in need. Ac­cording to a statement issued by a spokesman on Sunday, the Univer­sity of Mianwali, on the direction of the provincial ombudsman, has disbursed Rs.92,82,843 to 52 stu­dents, including plaintiff Muham­mad Hanzala Zubair, as outstanding amounts of their need-based schol­arships. Additionally, the District Education Authority Chakwal has granted 2.2 million rupees as finan­cial aid to complainant Haji Mehr Muhammad. In another case, the district administration Lodhran has provided employment dues worth Rs.1.9 million to Ayesha Mai, the widow of deceased Patwari Ghulam Murtaza, the spokesman added. In a separate instance, the adminis­tration of Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has refunded a security deposit amounting to Rs.17,70,824 to complainant Abdul Wahid. In a similar development, the agricul­ture department has distributed a total sum of Rs.12,53,070 to 21 farmers, including plaintiff Mu­hammad Abubakr from Rajanpur, as expenses for their demonstra­tion plots. As a result of the in­volvement of the ombudsman office, a new tubewell has been installed in the Singhar Town area of Rawalpindi with a cost of eight million rupees, ensuring access to clean drinking water for its resi­dents, the spokesman further said. Alongside this, Farzana Kanwal from Multan has been provided with a grant of Rs.8,31,450 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Board after the ombudsman office interceded to resolve her issue. A work order worth Rs.71,82,000 has also been issued for the repair and restoration of Fatomand Chowk in Gujranwala.