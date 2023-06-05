Parvez Elahi calls for dialogue with establishment

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday called for di­alogue with the military establish­ment while reassuring that he was not against the army.

“Come, sit with us and tell us how to take the country forward. If we are mistaken, we would correct our­selves”, he asked the establishment as he talked to the media persons after hearing of a case registered against him in connection with the alleged illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly.

In an implicit reference to the es­tablishment, Parvez Elahi said he knew fully well who was behind the move to register cases against him. He said it will make no difference re­gardless of how many cases they get registered against him. “What to talk of 10 cases, you can file even 100 cas­es, and it will make no difference to me”, he affirmed.

He reiterated that he was not against the army as it was his institu­tion. “Army is our institution, and we are with them,” he said, adding that he had nothing to do with those who were against the army. He also advised the PTI workers to stand firm on their principles as they were fight­ing for a just cause. “Stay brave and face the state’s oppression”, he said, adding that they should not worry about anything as they were struggling for a just cause. He complained that he was not being provided with necessary medicines and they were keeping him awake.

Meanwhile, a district court in Lahore Sunday sent PTI Presi­dent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand rejecting the prosecution’s plea seeking 14 days physical re­mand in the case of alleged ille­gal recruitments in Punjab As­sembly. Ch Parvez Elahi was produced in the Lahore court Sunday by the anti-corruption establishment in the third case related to alleged illegal re­cruitment in the Punjab Assem­bly. Parvez Elahi was brought to court in an armoured vehicle.

During the hearing, anti-cor­ruption activists raised objec­tion to Duty Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk, who heard the case of Ch Parvez Elahi.

Responding to the objections raised by the anti-corruption, the duty Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk remarked that no other judge was present in the courts except him and he will decide the case according to file. The magistrate suggest­ed the anti-corruption team to challenge his verdict on Mon­day if the department had any objection to his judgment in connection with alleged illegal recruitment case.

The spokesman of Anti-Cor­ruption Punjab said that al­leged illegal recruitments and promotions in the Punjab As­sembly was a daylight rob­bery on national resources. He maintained that the case of il­legal recruitment in the Pun­jab Assembly was registered on the basis of solid evidence, adding the available evidence clearly showed Parvez Elahi’s involvement in the matter.

It may be recalled here that a few days ago, Judge Ghulam Murtaza Virk of the Anti-Cor­ruption Court issued orders to acquit PTI President Ch Parvez Elahi, who was arrested in the corruption case.

Caretaker Information Minis­ter Punjab Aamir Mir while re­acting to Judge Ghulam Mur­taza Virk’s verdict had alleged that the judgement of the judge clearly showcased his political commitment, adding the judge’s social media account was a clear proof of his political affiliation.

According to the details pro­vided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruit­ments in Punjab Assembly for grade 17 positions. The can­didates were recruited in the provincial assembly by alter­ing the records. “The illegal re­cruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.

He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake re­cruitments were made in the Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption had also ar­rested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence. Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain has been arrested by the An­ti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the provincial assembly, said ACE spokesperson Abdul Wahid. He said Hussain was arrested after the allegations against him were proved.

“He made illegal appoint­ments in the Punjab Assembly in collusion with Parvez Elahi,” the spokesperson added. Earli­er on Saturday, Ch Parvez Elahi was re-arrested in Gujranwala shortly after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases. Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment spokesperson Abdul Wahid told reporters that the PTI leader was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal ap­pointments in the Punjab As­sembly. The ACE spokesperson claimed that Elahi made 12 il­legal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assem­bly. “Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating re­cords in the Punjab Assembly,” he alleged. “Fake testing ser­vices were used to benefit cor­rupt officials during the recruit­ment process.” He further said fake appointments were proven in the anti-corruption inquiry in the Punjab Assembly. “There is clear evidence of corruption in the hiring process.” he added.

This was the second time that the PTI leader was re-arrested by the Punjab Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Satur­day after a court granted him relief. Minutes before the arrest, a local court in Gujranwala dis­charged the PTI president in the two corruption cases registered against him in Gujranwala’s an­ti-corruption police station for allegedly taking kickbacks in the development funds allocat­ed for the construction of roads in Gujrat. On Friday, the PTI leader was arrested in a similar fashion outside a Lahore court.