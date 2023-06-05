Parvez Elahi calls for dialogue with establishment

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday called for dialogue with the military establishment while reassuring that he was not against the army.
“Come, sit with us and tell us how to take the country forward. If we are mistaken, we would correct ourselves”, he asked the establishment as he talked to the media persons after hearing of a case registered against him in connection with the alleged illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly.
In an implicit reference to the establishment, Parvez Elahi said he knew fully well who was behind the move to register cases against him. He said it will make no difference regardless of how many cases they get registered against him. “What to talk of 10 cases, you can file even 100 cases, and it will make no difference to me”, he affirmed.
He reiterated that he was not against the army as it was his institution. “Army is our institution, and we are with them,” he said, adding that he had nothing to do with those who were against the army. He also advised the PTI workers to stand firm on their principles as they were fighting for a just cause. “Stay brave and face the state’s oppression”, he said, adding that they should not worry about anything as they were struggling for a just cause. He complained that he was not being provided with necessary medicines and they were keeping him awake.
Meanwhile, a district court in Lahore Sunday sent PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand rejecting the prosecution’s plea seeking 14 days physical remand in the case of alleged illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly. Ch Parvez Elahi was produced in the Lahore court Sunday by the anti-corruption establishment in the third case related to alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly. Parvez Elahi was brought to court in an armoured vehicle.
During the hearing, anti-corruption activists raised objection to Duty Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk, who heard the case of Ch Parvez Elahi.
Responding to the objections raised by the anti-corruption, the duty Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk remarked that no other judge was present in the courts except him and he will decide the case according to file. The magistrate suggested the anti-corruption team to challenge his verdict on Monday if the department had any objection to his judgment in connection with alleged illegal recruitment case.
The spokesman of Anti-Corruption Punjab said that alleged illegal recruitments and promotions in the Punjab Assembly was a daylight robbery on national resources. He maintained that the case of illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly was registered on the basis of solid evidence, adding the available evidence clearly showed Parvez Elahi’s involvement in the matter.
It may be recalled here that a few days ago, Judge Ghulam Murtaza Virk of the Anti-Corruption Court issued orders to acquit PTI President Ch Parvez Elahi, who was arrested in the corruption case.
Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Aamir Mir while reacting to Judge Ghulam Murtaza Virk’s verdict had alleged that the judgement of the judge clearly showcased his political commitment, adding the judge’s social media account was a clear proof of his political affiliation.
According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly for grade 17 positions. The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. “The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.
He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in the Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption had also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence. Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi,” he said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the provincial assembly, said ACE spokesperson Abdul Wahid. He said Hussain was arrested after the allegations against him were proved.
“He made illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly in collusion with Parvez Elahi,” the spokesperson added. Earlier on Saturday, Ch Parvez Elahi was re-arrested in Gujranwala shortly after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases. Anti-Corruption Establishment spokesperson Abdul Wahid told reporters that the PTI leader was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. The ACE spokesperson claimed that Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly. “Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he alleged. “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.” He further said fake appointments were proven in the anti-corruption inquiry in the Punjab Assembly. “There is clear evidence of corruption in the hiring process.” he added.
This was the second time that the PTI leader was re-arrested by the Punjab Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday after a court granted him relief. Minutes before the arrest, a local court in Gujranwala discharged the PTI president in the two corruption cases registered against him in Gujranwala’s anti-corruption police station for allegedly taking kickbacks in the development funds allocated for the construction of roads in Gujrat. On Friday, the PTI leader was arrested in a similar fashion outside a Lahore court.