Monday, June 05, 2023
PCB accepts New Zealand’s proposal of white-ball series in 2024  

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to play a white-ball series against New Zealand next year, according to sources. The series, which will be played in New Zealand, could comprise of five T20Is or three ODI matches. New Zealand have offered to play the series after conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of Australia in January 2024. The three-match Test series will conclude on January 7. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand could begin in the second week of January since the latter has a free window before its home series against South Africa in February. 

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

