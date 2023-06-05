Monday, June 05, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation, upcoming budget

PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation, upcoming budget
Web Desk
1:19 PM | June 05, 2023
President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday.

They held consultation on the next budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and the overall political situation of the country.

During the meeting, Fazlur Rehman put forth his suggestions aim at providing relief to masses in the upcoming budget.

Later, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief visited the house of PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to condole over the demise of his brother Sardar Mahmood Sadiq.

Mr Rehman also prayed for the departed soul.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

