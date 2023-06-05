PN celebrates World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Am­jad Khan Niazi in his message on the occasion of World Environment Day (WED) 2023 said Paki­stan Navy celebrates WED to highlight the signifi­cance of environment and to promote awareness amongst personnel for mobilizing actions to stem detrimental effects of environmental degradation.

In a Pakistan Navy news release, the Admiral said ‘World Environment Day’ (WED) was observed on 5th of June each year and calls for protecting our natural surroundings. “The day, celebrated under the ambit of United Nations Environment Pro­gramme marks an occasion to raise awareness on the challenges facing our environment such as pol­lution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consump­tion, rising sea levels and food security.

This year’s theme for the WED is ‘Solutions to Plas­tic Pollution’. WED-2023 will showcase how coun­tries, businesses and individuals are learning to use material more sustainably, offering hope that one day, plastic pollution will be history.” Admiral Niazi underscored that it was a timely call since the world was being inundated by plastic. More than 400 mil­lion tonnes of plastic was produced every year, half of which was designed to be used only once. “Of that, less than 10% is recycled. An estimated 19-23 mil­lion tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas.

Today, plastic clog our landfills, leaches into the ocean and is combusted into toxic smoke, making it one of the gravest threats to the planet. In ad­dition, microplastics find their way into the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. Many plastic products contain hazardous addi­tives, which pose a serious threat to our health.” Pakistan Navy has embarked on numerous mea­sures ranging from a collection of solid waste from the harbour, establishment of Reedbed plants in all areas under its jurisdiction and extensive tree plantation campaigns. It also continues to sensi­tize concerned Government and non-Government organizations and departments to take effective measures against marine pollution. While aware­ness is deemed a vital factor, Field Commands and PN Units inculcate a sense of responsibility with practical steps amongst all to save and preserve our environment. I expect all under Command to launch dedicated efforts to make these activities worthwhile and result-oriented.