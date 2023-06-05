Monday, June 05, 2023
PPP announces political power show in Swat on June 17

Web Desk
9:33 PM | June 05, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party would hold a political power show in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 17.

It was also decided that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally.

A meeting of the members of the party’s Malakand Division took place which was presided over by Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha. The meeting was attended by Najamuddin Khan, Muhammad Humayun Khan, Ahmed Hasan Khan, Akhunzada Chitan, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Muzaffar Saeed and Gohar Inqilabi.

During the meeting, a strategy was decided to make the rally a success while officials and workers have been instructed to make full preparations with the PPP leader Amjad Afridi given a special task related to the rally. 

