PPP keeps doors open for new entrants to gain ground in Punjab

Zardari on mission to attract electables.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is keep­ing its doors open for the new entrants to strengthen position in Punjab where the party has performed badly in the last two general elections.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is on a mission to at­tract electables across the country, especially in Punjab. He has extended his stay in La­hore and also announced a pub­lic gathering. The rally is sched­uled to be held on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21 in Lahore.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP was a party of the people and will bring the real change.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan was raised on crutches. It is time to punish the people who violated the Constitution and damaged the country’s reputa­tion on May 9,” he said.

He claimed Imran Khan had become a bygone story and will find a place in the dustbin of his­tory. Bukhari said Imran Khan should not forget that even re­pentance at the time of conflict is not accepted. “The nation is right to ask that there is no Pa­kistani blood in the veins of the person who instigated the dese­cration of the monuments of na­tional heroes,” he added.

Bukhari said the crime of incit­ing the citizens against the na­tional security agencies was the mission of Indian PM Narendra Modi. “The PPP is very dear to the protection of Pakistan. Dem­ocratic politics within the frame­work of the Constitution is the guarantee of a safe country and a stable state. This is why people are joining the PPP in large num­bers,” he maintained.