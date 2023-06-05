PPP to mark 70th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE - Paki­stan People’s Party will hold a rally on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in the city. This was informed by PPP Lahore Division President Chaudhry Aslam Gill during his visit to Liberty Chowk, Mochi Gate and Nasser Bagh areas on Sunday to review the arrangements made for marking the 70th birth anni­versary of the party leader. The birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto is celebrated on June 21 every year. Commenting on cur­rent political situation and up­coming general election, Aslam Gill said allowing only electables in the folds of political parties would not have a positive im­pact on national politics. He said that only the PPP could steer the country out of the current politi­cal and economic crises.