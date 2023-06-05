Process of 8,500 new promotions in police starts

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in continuation of record promotions, 8,500 new promotions have been start­ed in Punjab police from Sunday. In his message, he said that 2009 batch Assis­tant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) were being cleared for promotions while promo­tions of 2010 batch ASIs was being commenced. The IGP said that in a few weeks, thousands of offi­cers and personnel would be given promotions as per rules and regulations on all the remaining seats from constable to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. New recruitment was be­ing started to make young people full of new blood and enthusiasm a part of the police force, he added. The adver­tisement for the above recruitments would come in next few days, so young candidates should start preparing for the exam, he informed. Dr Usman An­war said that there would be a technol­ogy-based written test and interview based on computer and communica­tion skills for recruitment, which would check the skills of the youth in informa­tion technology, passion to serve the citi­zens. He said that several hundred jobs would be given to talented and skilled youth based on merit. He said that permission had also been sought from the Election Commission and the Punjab government for the recruitment of new sub-inspectors and P-cadets in the police force. Candi­dates now have to prepare for exam to get selected on the seats of Constables, Head Constables and ASIs, he added. The IGP said that young sub-inspectors and committed computer graduates would play their role in making Punjab Police a better institution through effective service delivery. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the new youths, who are equipped with modern education and skills of information technology and selected through merit-based examinations, would fulfill the great duty of serving and protecting Pakistanis.