PTI’s allegation about women harassment baseless: Senator

QUETTA - Senator Samina Zehri on Sunday said that allegations leveled against the police and prison authorities regard­ing the humiliation of women and violation of human rights through social media are baseless. In a state­ment issued here, she said the ar­rested women have also denied any harassment by the police or jail au­thorities, after which the reality of PTI’s new narrative has exposed to all. Politics is a form of respect, but the kind of politics that PTI is doing seems more like a systematic con­spiracy to spread disorder and chaos in the country than politics. She de­plored that such negative and base­less accusations were a conspiracy to defame the country worldwide with regard to human rights, which failed miserably with the positive and strong attitude of the nation. The Pakistani nation strongly rejects the conspirators against the country and stands by its brave army and security agencies to root them out. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Im­ran Khan and PTI are responsible for the situation that has been created in the country, who have continu­ously poisoned the innocent minds against the top institutions and the army, and the result of which was May 9. Patriotic Pakistanis openly condemned this move of PTI and the reason why PTI people left the party was because a person only that Im­ran only thinks about himself. “He has nothing to do with the country or the nation or the party workers. This self-interested person has to go back on his own words,” she said adding that PTI workers should de­cide the right direction by taking the nails of consciousness.