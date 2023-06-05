Rana Sanaullah on warpath against embattled PTI

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to media, Mr Sanaullah made it clear that instigators would not be tolerated. "Those who attacked the military installations will be brought to justice. The writ of the state will be upheld at any cost," added Mr Sanaullah.

"Those who claimed to end corruption were themselves involved in the menace. Apart from making claims, the PTI had done nothing for the country," Mr Sanaullah maintained.

He schooled the PTI, saying, "Since 2014, PTI has resorted to the tactics of using foul language. The PTI also taught its workers to use foul language."

Mr Sanaullah recounted, "Within a year, we would have started development projects again."

Separately on Saturday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said that the May 9 was a black day when only a handful of miscreants attacked the security installations.

He added that in response to the 190 million pound corruption case, entire country was set on fire mentioning violent incidents must be answered.

Talking about the treatment of women in prisons, Mr Tarar stressed that propaganda was being done about women in prison mentioning that those involved in the May 9 incidents would be punished.

He said he had apologized to the brother of Colonel Sher Khan over the incident of May 9 adding even enemy was aware of his bravery.

The SAPM said that the money coming from the UK was deposited in the Supreme Court account while the envelope sealed in the cabinet was approved while mentioning the accountability czar of former premier Imran Khan Shahzad Akbar should come to Pakistan and face the cases.