Ranking Tennis Championship inaugurated  

LAHORE - The 3rd Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship was inaugurated by chief guest Asaad Ahmed at Union Club Tennis Court, Karachi. Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organizing the championship. In the men’s singles 1st round, Muhammad Ali beat Idrees Nooruddin 6-2, 6-1, M Zahid beat Rayan Ahmed 6-0, 3-6, 10-6, Malik Hasnain beat Yousuf 6-0, 6-1 and Mazhar Hayat beat Asaad Ahmed 6-2, 6-3. In U-13 singles first round, Arham Shehzad beatAbdullah 0-4, 5-4, 4-0, Syed Sufyan beat Arman Ali 4-1, 4-5, 4-0, Naayelbeat Huzaifa 4-0, 4-1.