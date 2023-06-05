Ring Road to help resolve traffic congestion problem on city roads: Commissioner

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Ring Road project would help resolve the traffic congestion problem on city roads, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha.

He informed that a joint venture (JV) consisting of Asian Consulting Engineers and Botek Bosporus Technical consulting company had been engaged for validation of the best route of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The JV successfully secured the technical and financial bid, offering the lowest bid.

The parties signed the agreement in a ceremony held here at Commissioner’s Office.

Under the agreement, the JV of Asian Consultant Engineers and Turkish company Botek Bogazici Musavirlik Anonim Sirketi would provide third-party validation consultancy services for the best route of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was a game changer for Rawalpindi city. “This project of public importance could not be delayed anymore,” he added.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete all the necessary requirements as soon as possible so that the construction work on the project could be started.

The project would help resolve the traffic problems and provide relief to the residents of the twin cities, the commissioner said, adding this project would not only benefit the intercity traffic but also resolve the traffic congestion problem on city roads.

An international advertisement was given to hire a consultant, he said and informed that the consultant had been appointed as per PPRA Rules 2014, Punjab.

The pre-qualification of consultants was completed and the RFP was issued to the successful pre-qualified consultants, he added.

The Punjab government had directed PMU, Rawalpindi Ring Road to hire a consultant through an international bidding process.

The final decision was taken in the consultant selection committee meeting, he said.

PMU would sign an agreement with the joint venture in the coming days, the commissioner informed. The firm would start work by the end of May and complete the task within 60 days, he said.