Sabalenka reaches maiden French Open quarterfinal

Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka reached her maiden French Open (Roland Garros) quarterfinal by beating American player Sloane Stephens 2-0 on Sunday.

The world no.2 beat Sloane Stephens with 7-6(5), 6-4 sets.

In another Round 4 match, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina eliminated Russian player Daria Kasatkina with 6-4, 7-6(5) sets.

Sabalenka will take on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

- Tsitsipas eliminates Ofner to face Alcaraz

Men's tennis world no.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Austrian Sebastian Ofner with 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 sets on Sunday.

He will face Spanish world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, who beat the Greek player four times in their last four duels, in the quarterfinal match.

Tsitsipas will play his seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, advanced to his second consecutive French Open quarterfinal by beating Italian player Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 sets.