SACM emphasizes collective action in addressing child abuse challenges

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Social Welfare, Salama Begum emphasized the need for collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.

In a statement issued here Sunday, she expressed these views while addressing a concluding session of a two-day training on Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) that was attended by 42 social workers and child protection officers working in Zamung Kor, Police Department, Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Staff in Newly Merged Districts.

The training was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission in collaboration with UNICEF and FCDO.

She emphasized the need to remain proactive and responsive to emerging challenges in this ever- changing context in which children are exposed to multiple forms of abuse, violence and harmful practices.

She strongly encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from the training to their roles, ensuring and safeguarding the rights of the children.

Salma Begum also praised the services rendered by KPCPWC to identify and register cases of child abuse, conduct investigations, monitor and follow up on interventions and referrals, and facilitate the rehabilitation of children who have experienced various forms of abuse.