Sacrificing their today for nation’s tomorrow

QUETTA - Living nations are always alive to safe­guard their territories and people with se­curity forces standing undeterred against all odds coming in the line of duty and many laying down their lives for the se­cure future of people. They, either in the form of Regular Armed forces, paramili­tary, or within the police force, sacrifice their today for the nation’s tomorrow sometimes leaving behind painful tales of grief and agony. Such tales are all around within each security force as heirs often recall and commemorate their dear ones who were no more with them but left behind a legacy of commitment, cour­age, and valor. “My brother’s young chil­dren do not know that their father is no longer in this world, so they keep asking when baba (father) will bring our toys,” said Muhammad Akbar, whose brother Sepoy Muhammad Hayat embraced mar­tyrdom in a bomb blast attack in Kachchi district of Balochistan. Muhammad Ak­bar says his brother had promised toys with his children on return from historic Sibi Mela but way back home aboard the Balochistan Constabulary vehicle, he and his colleagues were targeted at Kambri Bridge in Bolan area of the Kachchi dis­trict. “It is incredibly difficult for me to describe to Hayat’s kids what happened to their father and how long they had to wait for him,” Mohammad Akbar sobbed in agony. Nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were killed and ten were in­jured in this tragic incident. These officials had gone to Sibi for security and other du­ties in the Sibi Mela. Valiant police martyr Mohammad Hayat, hailing from Mastung district joined police at a time when many incidents of hitting security forces were rampant across the province and his is not the only tale of police warriors who were laying down their lives to secure the people. “Neither fear of death nor tough police job deterred them from continu­ing their professional commitments,” Balochistan government spokesperson Babar Yusufzai said. Paying homage to the martyrs of armed forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies, he said: “The government values them much more.” “We always remember them individually and nationwide,” he said and mentioned celebrating Youm-e-Takrem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to commemorate the sacrifices of valiant sons of the motherland. “It is due to such sacrifices that Balochistan is now on the road to prosperity and develop­ment. The undeterred commitment of our forces has finally ended up ‘no go areas’ in Balochistan.” To restore durable peace in Balochistan, a large number of officers and officials of police had laid down their lives. According to Police Spokesman Mu­hammad Aslam Khan as many as 1004 personnel and high-ranking officers of Police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty including one DIG, three SSPs, one SP, 21 DSPs, and 23 Inspectors. “Being Police Chief, I belong to the families of martyrs and they belong to me. Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes whose sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone,” said Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh. “Martyrs wrote the history of our defense with their blood. A nation cannot forget their sacrifices. They are alive in the heav­ens and in our hearts,” Khaliq Shaikh said. “Entire nation expresses solidarity with the martyrs and their families.” Therefore, the Balochistan government, in recognition of their services, has approved an increase in compensation amount by amending the Police and Levies Martyrs Compensation Policy. Now, the compensation for Shaheed Sepoy, Head Constable, ASI, SI, and Inspec­tor (Grade 1 to 16) has been increased from Rs three million to Rs10 million, and for Shaheed ASP and DSP (Grade 17) has been increased from Rs 5m to Rs15m.