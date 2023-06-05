Secretary Sports distributes certificates among participants of tennis camp

LAHORE-Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Shahid Zaman, distributed certificates among the talented participants of the Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp here at Nishtar Park Tennis Center on Sunday.

Upon his arrival, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman received a warm welcome from Davis Cup players and aspiring tennis stars. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik introduced the participants of the camp to the Secretary Sports, setting the stage for an engaging interaction.

Demonstrating his passion for tennis, Secretary Sports actively participated in a productive tennis session alongside renowned coach Rashid Malik. Expressing his enthusiasm, the Secretary Sports expressed his desire to play doubles with the tennis legend Rashid Malik and the Davis Cuppers.

Praising the initiative of SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman commended his dedication to organizing fruitful tennis camps for nurturing future tennis stars. Recognizing the long-term benefits these camps bring, Shahid Zaman also appreciated Malik’s efforts in conducting numerous tennis tournaments throughout the year. He assured Malik of his unwavering support for organizing future tennis tournaments under the banner of Sports Board Punjab.

Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude to Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman for his keen interest in tennis, particularly in the training camp held at world-class courts. Malik emphasized that the qualified coaches should put their heads down and work hard to produce good number of future champions, who may raise Pakistani flag at international level.

The Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp will conclude today (Monday) with a ceremony at 5:00 pm. CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, Tariq Zaman and Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman will grace the occasion as chief guests.

