Shahbaz Gill becomes PTI's 'foreign agent' in US

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, currently in the US, has been registered as a foreign agent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the US Department of Justice under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

Mr Gill has also been issued a registration number by the US Department of Justice.

The former premier's special assistant is facing sedition charges in Pakistan. He was allowed to travel abroad by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on March 29 for one month but he later filed a new plea seeking an extension in his stay in the US.

Mr Gill apprised the US authorities of nine meetings he held with American citizens for the PTI between April 19 and May 9 this year. He said he discussed current violation of human rights in Pakistan with the US citizens.

The registration documents also include Mr Gill's written statement describing the nature and method of his intentions in the US as an agent. “It is completely on an honorary basis. No financial charges are involved. I believe in PTI's vision,” he wrote.