Solving people’s problems priority of PML-N govt, says Rana Mubashir

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Rana Mubashir Iqbal said on Sunday that solving people’s problems was a priority of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, and all-out steps were being taken in that regard. Addressing a Khuli Kutchehry (Open Court) in his constitu­ency here, he said the PML-N was the only party which had solution to the prevailing challenges. He said the country had always progressed during the PML-N government. He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was the leader who made the country’s defence impregnable in May 1998, and the country witnessed unmatchable economic development during the PML-N tenures. Huge foreign investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came to the country during the PML-N government, he added. The SAPM expressed his optimism that the PML-N would steer the country out of prevailing economic challenges, created by the previous Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and lead it towards prosperity. Commenting on ransacking the state properties including military installations and me­morials of national heroes by a handful of the PTI miscreants, he said the incidents were highly deplorable as the attacks were an attempt to weaken the national integrity.