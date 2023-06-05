Monday, June 05, 2023
Ten MC officials suspended over absence from duty

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DERA GHAZI KHAN    -    Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation Jawad-Ul-Hassan Gondal suspended ten officials of the munici­pal corporation (MC) over absence from duty during a surprise visit to differ­ent water supply schemes on Saturday late night. In line with special directives of Commissioner DG Khan, the Chief Officer Munici­pal Corporation conducted surprise visits of different water supply schemes and checked the attendance of the officials. The offi­cer found seven officials absent from duty and sus­pended them all. He also suspended three super­visors of the concerned schemes. The CO MC ap­pointed Municipal Officer Planning Khursheed Nas­eer and Municipal Officer Regulation as inquiry offi­cers and directed them to send inquiry reports to his office at the earliest. Later, he presided over a meeting of the engineering branch and which he directed of­ficers concerned to give their best in improving performance and also to resolve public complaints on priority. He said that a zero-toleranc

Agencies

