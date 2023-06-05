Training workshop for ensuring political participation of persons with disability

KARACHI-Two bike riders were killed in separate road accidents in different localities of Karachi on Sunday, police said.

According to details, an over speeding trailer crushed to death a man near Ayesha Manzil area. The enraged crowd set trailer on fire and escaped the scene. Police arrested the driver. Another motorcycle rider identified as Abdul Waheed died after he fell down of bike in Baldia Town No. 2.

Bodies of both incidents were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigation.

Two members of criminal gang held with arms, snatched bike

The police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh during joint action on Sunday arrested two wanted members of a criminal gang with arms, snatched bike and spare parts of the stolen bikes.

The police and Sindh Rangers on a tip-off regarding presence of wanted criminals launched joint raid in Frontier Colony of Karachi. During operation, two members of a criminal gang identified including Musadiq alias Muzamil alias Bacha and Sanaullah alias Pehlwan alias Motta were held with a pistol, a motorcycle and spare parts of snatch bikes.

Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the detainees were running an organised criminal gang and were involved in drugs smuggling, robberies, street crimes and keeping illegal weapons. He said that the accused Muzamil used to purchase snatched/stolen mobiles phones from Orangi, Site and Baldia area, smuggling them to Afghanistan after changing IMEI number. He has been arrested and jailed several times. The detainees were being investigated after registering different cases against them.