Training workshop for ensuring political participation of persons with disability held  

NAWABSHAH - A training workshop on ensuring the political participation of persons with disabilities was organized by the Pakistan US Alumni Network under the chairmanship of President NDF. On the occasion, the coordinator of the project Abid Lashari said that appointing councillors through reserved seats for persons with disabilities in the Local Government was a commendable step and a good move by the Sindh government. Hundreds of disabled people have become a part of practical local politics and decision-making processes. The Disability Rights Act 2018 Government of Sindh guarantees political participation as well as the protection of all rights of persons with disabilities. President Hari Welfare association Akram Khaskheli said that allocating councilor seats for disabled people in the Local Government ACT amendment bill 2021 was a big step through which people with disabilities could become part of decision-making at the local level. Before that, disabled persons were excluded from politics,and deprived of the right to participate in politics.