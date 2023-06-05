Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UoA Faisalabad donates books to agri varsity Peshawar

APP
June 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday donated books on various topics including agriculture to the University of Agriculture Peshawar.

The books were handed over to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht and Librarian Haji Rahim Dad.

Dr Jahan Bakht thanked the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Faisalabad and said, “Reading books is a useful hobby, it does not let you get bored.” “Whereas, reading good books increases vocabulary and helps you think, besides improving your skills,” he added.

Prof. Bakht highlighted that the reasons for the lack of literacy in Pakistan included the low literacy rate, the low purchasing power of consumers, the increased use of mobile, internet and electronic media for obtaining information, and decreasing trend of good books. He said the lack of provision of adequate resources for libraries, including a lack of efforts to promote literacy by families and educational institutions. He urged the teachers to write books on the research done and to inculcate interest in the young generation towards libraries.

Insinuating Inundations

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023