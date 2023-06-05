US Army Central Commanding General arrives on 13th

ISLAMABAD - US Army Central Commanding General, Lieutenant General Patrick Frank is likely to visit Pakistan most probably from June 13-15 to hold military-to-military engagement with senior Pakistani military leadership, it has been learnt.
The authorities here in Pakistan have started taking ‘appropriate’ actions in connection with the high-profile visit including security arrangements and coordination. The US military officer may also travel to Peshawar to visit the XI Corps headquarters. The XI Corps is the Pakistani Army unit has been assigned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province with security responsibility for approximately half the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The dignitary will also visit the national counter-terrorism centre as well.
According to the sources, both sides would explore opportunities to strengthen the military-to-military relationship between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Armed Forces. The two sides would discuss security cooperation, security along the Pak-Afghan border, the threat posed by terror groups in the region and opportunities to increase cooperation between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army.
On December 14 last year, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, visited Pakistan to meet with senior military leaders. At the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, General Kurilla met with senior Pakistani leaders, including chief of army staff General Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. General Kurilla also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Pakistani troops killed in combat. That was General Kurilla’s second visit to Pakistan in a time span of four months.
In July last year, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank assumed command of the US Army Central from Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark during a change of command ceremony at Patton Hall. Lt. Gen. Frank previously served as the chief of staff for US Central Command in Tampa, Fl.