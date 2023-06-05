Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US Army Central Commanding General arrives on 13th

US Army Central Commanding General arrives on 13th
Tahir Niaz
June 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    US Army Central Commanding General, Lieu­tenant General Patrick Frank is likely to visit Paki­stan most probably from June 13-15 to hold mili­tary-to-military engagement with senior Pakistani military leadership, it has been learnt.

The authorities here in Pakistan have started tak­ing ‘appropriate’ actions in connection with the high-profile visit including security arrangements and coordination. The US military officer may also travel to Peshawar to visit the XI Corps headquar­ters. The XI Corps is the Pakistani Army unit has been assigned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province with security responsibility for approximately half the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The dignitary will also visit the national counter-terrorism centre as well.

According to the sources, both sides would explore opportunities to strengthen the military-to-mili­tary relationship between CENTCOM and the Paki­stan Armed Forces. The two sides would discuss se­curity cooperation, security along the Pak-Afghan border, the threat posed by terror groups in the re­gion and opportunities to increase cooperation be­tween CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army.

Insinuating Inundations

On December 14 last year, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, visited Pa­kistan to meet with senior military leaders. At the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Gen­eral Kurilla met with senior Pakistani leaders, in­cluding chief of army staff General Syed Asim Mu­nir and Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. General Kurilla also participated in a wreath-lay­ing ceremony in honour of Pakistani troops killed in combat. That was General Kurilla’s second visit to Pakistan in a time span of four months.

In July last year, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank assumed command of the US Army Central from Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark during a change of command cer­emony at Patton Hall. Lt. Gen. Frank previously served as the chief of staff for US Central Com­mand in Tampa, Fl.

Taliban In Oslo

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023