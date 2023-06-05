US Army Central Commanding General arrives on 13th

ISLAMABAD - US Army Central Commanding General, Lieu­tenant General Patrick Frank is likely to visit Paki­stan most probably from June 13-15 to hold mili­tary-to-military engagement with senior Pakistani military leadership, it has been learnt.

The authorities here in Pakistan have started tak­ing ‘appropriate’ actions in connection with the high-profile visit including security arrangements and coordination. The US military officer may also travel to Peshawar to visit the XI Corps headquar­ters. The XI Corps is the Pakistani Army unit has been assigned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province with security responsibility for approximately half the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The dignitary will also visit the national counter-terrorism centre as well.

According to the sources, both sides would explore opportunities to strengthen the military-to-mili­tary relationship between CENTCOM and the Paki­stan Armed Forces. The two sides would discuss se­curity cooperation, security along the Pak-Afghan border, the threat posed by terror groups in the re­gion and opportunities to increase cooperation be­tween CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army.

On December 14 last year, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, visited Pa­kistan to meet with senior military leaders. At the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Gen­eral Kurilla met with senior Pakistani leaders, in­cluding chief of army staff General Syed Asim Mu­nir and Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. General Kurilla also participated in a wreath-lay­ing ceremony in honour of Pakistani troops killed in combat. That was General Kurilla’s second visit to Pakistan in a time span of four months.

In July last year, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank assumed command of the US Army Central from Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark during a change of command cer­emony at Patton Hall. Lt. Gen. Frank previously served as the chief of staff for US Central Com­mand in Tampa, Fl.