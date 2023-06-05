World Environment Day being observed today

World Environment Day is being observed on Monday to highlight hazards of plastic pollution imposing grave impacts on nature and human health.

This year's theme of the World Environment Day is solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

More than 430 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once.

The civil society, government departments including Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, non-governmental organisations and others will hold awareness walks, seminars and symposiums to sensitise masses on plastic pollution.