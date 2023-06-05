Monday, June 05, 2023
Yasmin Rashid nominated in supplementary report on Jinnah House case

Web Desk
12:33 AM | June 05, 2023
National

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was Sunday nominated in the supplementary report on the Jinnah House attack.

According to the supplementary report, Dr Yasmin Rashid was protesting along with other PTI leaders. Moreover, she was encouraging the workers to attack the Corps Commander House.

According to the report, Yasmin Rashid could not be nominated in the FIR earlier.

The supplementary report was prepared by the investigating officers that was submitted in the court.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, meanwhile, in a press conference said that they decided to challenge the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid in court.

According to the data, 41 calls have been traced from Yasmin Rashid's from Corps Commander House.

Web Desk

National

