Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

16 banks have court injunction on interest, says Mustafa Kamal

16 banks have court injunction on interest, says Mustafa Kamal
Web Desk
9:56 PM | June 05, 2024
National

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mustafa Kamal says around 16 banks have got an injunction against the decision of the Shariat court regarding interest-based business. 

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, the MQM leader said the financial system based on interest could never bring prosperity to any country. He said he had never intended to insult the judiciary. 

“If my press conference is reexamined, it will be clear that I was talking about the usury system in the country. I wanted attention to the utmost important matter of growing business of interest in the country,” he said. 

"If the rights of judiciary were important, ending war with Allah and his Prophet (Peace be upon him) by doing away with the forbidden system is also as important,” he emphasised. 

Asked why he had tendered an unconditional apology to the apex court if he had not insulted the judiciary, he replied it was up to his lawyer to seek an unconditional apology. 

Anti-judiciary rhetoric: SC rejects Kamal's apology, gives a week to Vawda to reply

Kamal said PTI’s Raoof Hassan had been using derogatory words against court and no one took any notice of language that he never thought of using. 

He said once the founder of Pakistan had said the economic system of the country would be according to the teachings of Islam while Zulfikar Ali Bhutto also committed to abolish Riba Syatem in the Constitution. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024