2 men shot dead over property dispute, old enmity

Rawalpindi - As many as two persons were gunned down in various localities of the district here on Tuesday, informed sources. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospitals for autopsy. Police began investigation after filing murder cases against the killers, sources added.

According to sources, a man his brother namely Muhammad Gulfraz over land dispute at Raika Maira on Chakri Road. After committing crime, the killer identified as Muhammad Afzaal managed to flee, they said. Upon calling, heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

They said that Chontra police have registered a murder case against the accused besides launching investigation. Meanwhile, another 28 years old man namely Hashir Butt by killed by an unknown gunman at Mahira Sangal area of Kallar Syedan. The reason behind the murder is said to be old enmity. Upon receiving information, SDPO Kahuta Mirza Tahir Sikandar and SHO Police Station Kallar Dyedan Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan arrived at crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. According to police officer, Hashir Butt was standing along with his brother at Mahira Sangal Stop when an unknown gunman riding in a car opened indiscriminate firing on him. Resultantly, Hashir suffered bullet injuries and was moved to hospital.

However, he scummed to fatal injuries in the way to hospital. The body of the man was moved to THQ Hospital for postmortem. Police are searching for the killer after filing case against him.