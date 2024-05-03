Wednesday, June 05, 2024
5.3m consumers enjoying uninterrupted power supply in FESCO region

June 05, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   As many as 5.3 million consumers are enjoying uninterrupted power supply in FESCO region as no load management was scheduled by the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) at any feeder, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that FESCO had 1306 feeders across the region and all these feeders were included in category-A where no load management was scheduled. However, electricity supply was disrupted from six feeders only due to some technical faults. Among these feeders included H-Shaheed, Bahmani Wala, Nari, new Piranwala, Jhumra City and al-Habib where electricity remained suspended from 1 to 3 hours on Tuesday. However, after removal of default, the power supply was restored from these feeders also, he added.

FESCO Chief cancelled all work permits due to harsh summer weather and said that entire FESCO staff was made high alert for disposal of public complaints promptly.

He appealed to the electricity consumers to get their complaints lodged through helpline 118 or send a message through 8118. The FESCO team would immediately take notice for redress the same on urgent basis, he added.

