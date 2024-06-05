9 May Events

What happened on 9 May was the culmination of the 126-day dharna by PTI and PAT, followed by the 21-day 2017 Faizabad sit-in organized by TLP, where a few hundred militant activists managed to lay siege to the capital of a nuclear state. For Pakistan to develop, it is essential that the rule of law prevails and that every individual and state institution, without exception, is answerable for any transgression. The duration of the 2014/2017 violent protests and the unchecked brutalities and acts of arson committed by them could not have occurred without the connivance of powerful quarters. Such unacceptable and unconstitutional involvement of state-funded departments amounted to training and encouraging them to indulge in criminal deeds. The fact that none of them were prosecuted and penalized as per existing laws, despite a judgment by a judge of the SCP, has encouraged such miscreants to resort to the 9 May violence.

The right to protest, guaranteed by the constitution, is not absolute. It can only be exercised peacefully, without disrupting public roads or destroying private and public property. In 2014, the PTV headquarters were attacked, and the organizers of these protests carried cranes, mechanized bulldozers, wire cutters, sledges, and ammunition. The Parliament was under siege, as were other essential government offices, including the SCP. Nowhere in the world are such criminal acts allowed. This encouraged activists of a political party and their supporters to engage in criminal acts again. Severe punishment must be given to all those involved in the 9 May violence, including their facilitators and supporters within the essential services, as well as those who funded and stage-managed the 126-day 2014 dharna siege and 21-day Faizabad dharna.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.