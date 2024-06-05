Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ABAD delegation meets Karachi Police chief, expresses satisfaction with security measures

Our Staff Reporter
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A six-member delegation from the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) met with Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas at the Karachi Police office on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the Karachi Police to maintain law and order in the city. During the meeting, they discussed security measures in detail. The delegation briefed the city police chief about the issues faced by the construction industry, and the Additional IGP Karachi assured that these issues would be resolved on a priority basis. The delegation was led by ABAD Chairman Asif Sumsum and included Mustafa Sheikhani, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Awais Thanvi, and others.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024