Anti-judiciary rhetoric: SC rejects Kamal's apology, gives a week to Vawda to reply

The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned “unconditional” apology tendered by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal in a contempt case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, heard the contempt of court case against Kamal and independent Senator Faisal Vawda.

On May 17, the bench initiated contempt proceedings against the two for their “derogatory” remarks against the Islamabad High Court judges by holding separate press conferences at the National Press Club here.

In his press conference, Vawda asked the IHC judges to “produce evidence” saying that no allegations could be levelled without evidence and Kamal called for establishing “ethical standards” for the judges as "it is easy to buy justice ".

The apex court took suo motu notice of the press conferences and following a hearing on May 17, issued them show-cause notices.

Kamal tendered an unconditional apology, saying he held "all the judges, in particular, the judges of the superior courts in the highest respect and esteem".

However, Senator Vawda adamantly refused to apologise but sought an end to the matter, saying several other people had issued remarks similar to his.

At the outset of hearing, Chief Justice Isa asked Vawda’s counsel Moeez Ahmad to recite verses from the Holy Quran regarding someone’s weaknesses.

Instead of addressing a press conference, it would have been better to come to us [judiciary], stand in front of us and speak to us, the CJP remarked.

He asked the lawyer if they introduced a bill in parliament to change law. "Have we [the judges] ever said that so and so senator did not attend sessions of Senate," the CJP added.

The chief justice asked him that by holding press conferences, whose purpose they were serving.

Justice Irfan Saadat observed that the press conference was not about the people of Pakistan, it was about two highly respected judges.

The chief justice said have we ever asked why parliament granted extension to so and so.

The CJP inquired in what capacity the press conference was held. He pointed towards journalists and said people sitting here posts very serious tweets and addressed the lawyer that “don't tell lies.”

CJP Isa asked Advocate Moeez you don't want to apologise. The lawyer replied that he has submitted his reply and wanted to read it.

The chief justice said let us first see what did your client said. Let us consider whether it amounted to contempt of court or not.

Advocate Moeez replied that he would like to read the questions and answers after the press conference.

Justice Irfan Saadat said in response to a journalist’s question, he clearly said that he had come to speak against [Justice] Babar Star and [Justice] Athar Minallah.

Kamal's lawyer Barrister Farogh Naseem requested the court to accept his client's unconditional apology.

He claimed that his client had in fact talked about pending riba (usury) cases. "Aren't those cases [filed] before the Federal Shariat Court?" CJP Isa questioned.

Regarding the decision to take suo motu, the CJP said nobody was subjected to abuse as he was.

"Is such abusive language used in any country?" CJP Isa asked him.

He said he would not have taken [suo motu] notice had it targeted him. But your client spoke about the judiciary, he added.

Lamenting the media's role in streaming the press conferences, CJP Isa observed that the news channels promoted obscene language the most [...] the press conferences were streamed for 34 minutes. Should we issue notices to them as well?

"The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has enforced an absurd law prohibiting court reporting [...] This is unfair, why can't court proceedings be reported?" he added.

"We saved all the journalists," the chief justice said while stressing that people get paid in dollars for telling lies.

"If someone wants to criticise my decisions, read them first," he said.

The court then issued notices to all the TV channels for broadcasting press conferences live directing them to submit their responses within two weeks. The apex court also sought PEMRA's response regarding the ban on reporting court proceedings.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till June 28 with direction to Vawda to submit his response within one week.

