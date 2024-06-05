Biden says Netanyahu dragging out Gaza war for political survival

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden said people have every reason to believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging out the war in Gaza to remain in power, but also asserted that the Israeli premier is prepared to do almost anything to secure the release of the hostages. Asked in an interview with Time magazine published Tuesday whether he accepts the allegation made by some that Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political self-preservation, Biden responded, “I’m not going to comment on that.”

But he subsequently added, “There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.”

The remark made headlines and sparked follow up questions during White House and State Department briefings later today. Administration spokespeople declined to elaborate further on whether Biden himself shared the views of Netanyahu’s critics.

A reporter shouted the question again at Biden after he wrapped up a speech at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, asking again whether Netanyahu has been playing politics with the Gaza war.

“I don’t think so, Biden responded, apparently trying to calm tensions that may have been sparked by his remark to Time. “He’s trying to work out the serious problem that he has.”

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have become strained in recent months as the war drags on. The US has grown frustrated at some of Israel’s war tactics, which officials believe do not include stringent enough protections for civilians.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby downplayed Biden’s comments to Time on Tuesday, telling reporters, “I think the president was very clear in his answer on that, and we’ll let the prime minister speak to his own politics and to what his critics are saying, and the president was referencing what many critics have said.”

Biden said in the interview it wasn’t clear whether Israel’s actions constitute war crimes, an allegation made by the International Criminal Court when it issued arrest warrants for some Israeli leaders.

But he did say Israel had engaged in “in activity that is inappropriate.”

“The answer is it’s uncertain and has been investigated by the Israelis themselves. The ICC is something that we don’t, we don’t recognize,” Biden said when asked whether he believed Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza. “But one thing is certain, the people in Gaza, the Palestinians have suffered greatly, for lack of food, water, medicine, etc. And a lot of innocent people have been killed. But it is – and a lot of it has to do not just with Israelis, but what Hamas is doing in Israel as we speak. Hamas is intimidating that population.” Inside the White House, many view Netanyahu’s unwillingness to end the war as reflective of his fragile political standing.