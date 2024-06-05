Bilawal wants end to politics of 'reshuffle'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called for an end to the politics of ‘reshuffling’ to improve service delivery.

Addressing a party meeting in Karachi, the former foreign minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should fulfill his promise regarding transfers and postings in Sindh province to enable the provincial government to perform better.

Speaking to the parliamentarians, the PPP chairman noted that some members of his Sindh team appeared lethargic after the Feb 8 polls.

“I want to see you working energetically and ending the lethargic attitude towards official duties. We must provide maximum relief to the people with our limited resources,” he added.

He urged the parliamentarians to work tirelessly to meet public expectations.

“We must restore public engagement to improve service delivery. Dedicate time to your constituencies and connect with the people to achieve good results,” he maintained.

He also stressed that all transfers and postings should be based on merit.

“We need to set aside our differences for the sake of the party and the country. We should work together to address the problems faced by the masses,” he said.

The former foreign minister praised teamwork of Sindh government.

“The entire country is disheartened by the politics of polarisation. Public issues should be highlighted and resolved,” he stated.

Bilawal added, “I have shared the 5-year plan with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The plan will be implemented on priority.”