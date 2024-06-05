Brad Pitt ‘devastated’ as daughter Shiloh drops his last name

LOS ANGELES - is reportedly in ‘pain’ after his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s first biological daughter Shiloh dropped his last name. According to People Magazine, the Fight Club actor is “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name.” An insider shared, “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” The source shared that Brad, who “loves and misses his children,” has been going through a difficult phase after losing his kids. The Troy actor has found love in his girlfriend Ines de Ramon following a messy divorce from Angelina, however, it “pains him” that he has lost a special bond with his six children. “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family,” shared an insider. For the unversed, Shiloh filed a legal case to drop ‘Pitt’ from her name on the occasion of her 18th birthday, which was on May 27, 2024.