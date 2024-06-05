Brucellosis: An Emerging Issue

Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans from animals. It is caused by bacteria of the Brucella genus, with B. abortus and B. melitensis being the most common species in Pakistan. Brucellosis has been reported in almost all domestic animal species, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, horses, and dogs, with varying proportions in different geographical areas. The disease has also been reported in humans, particularly among individuals involved in livestock occupations such as farmers, butchers, and veterinarians. According to a report published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, brucellosis is ranked as the second prioritized zoonotic disease after avian influenza. However, no program is currently implemented to control this disease at the regional or national level.

Most livestock farmers in Pakistan are unaware of brucellosis transmission, leading them to engage in risky practices such as consuming unpasteurized raw milk and handling placental materials, which pose a high risk of infection. For epidemiological research purposes, we collected blood samples from sheep and goats in various districts of Punjab. Blood samples from livestock farmers working with these flocks were also collected and screened for brucellosis under a One Health approach. Test results showed that 9% of sheep and goat flocks had at least one positive animal, and similarly, 10% of humans working with these animals tested positive for brucellosis. Additionally, an epidemiological association was found between brucella-positive flocks and the livestock farmers working with them.

A significant proportion of individuals working with livestock animals have little or no knowledge about brucellosis. The control of brucellosis in both animals and humans faces various challenges in Pakistan, including the absence of a comprehensive disease surveillance plan, inadequate biosecurity measures, and limited public awareness. Effective control measures require coordinated multi-sectoral efforts under the One Health umbrella, including livestock vaccination, routine screening, and public education to reduce the risk of transmission from animals to humans.

DR. SHAKEEL KHALIQ,

Lahore.