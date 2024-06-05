Cipher Relief

One down, how many more to go? With the Islamabad High Court acquitting Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Quereshi in the cipher case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers celebrated the verdict in a cautious manner, even as party leaders called it a “day of happiness”. The victory in this case exonerates their leader and brings him one step closer to returning to the public stage, but how much does one step matter when the journey is tortuously long?

With a jumble of cases still hanging over the former Prime Minister, and sentences left to serve, Imran Khan’s reprieve may be theoretical in nature at the moment. However, it does point to a new trend in recent weeks; PTI leaders are being acquitted in different cases that had been registered against them.

Most recently, on May 20, Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Asad Umar were acquitted in cases related to violation of Section 144. Party loyalists claim that such a turn in events was inevitable as all cases registered against Imran Khan were politically motivated, and given the free dispensation of justice, this fact would come to the fore. While such beliefs are useful in populist slogans, given Pakistan’s fractured politics, a more realistic viewpoint needs to be adopted, and one readily presents itself.

Pakistan has seen countless political cycles such as this before. A politician is elevated to a high position, is brought down and embroiled in the justice system, before making his eventual return to politics. The question is, is Imran Khan ready to make such a journey? Is his party? There is a larger reconciliation on the cards, as was hinted when the KP Chief Minister and the Interior Minister took to the stage to amicably resolve a mutual problem in governance.

Such a future would only be possible if Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf now back from their confrontational politics, halt their efforts to spark widespread protests and seek to work with the government as it seeks to reform the economy. Perhaps with one more case thrown out, PTI can finally see the direction of the political wind.