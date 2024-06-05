CM Gandapur says he won't let Centre cut development funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Wednesday he would not let the federal government cut funding for development projects of .

"They are [Centre is] undermining our rights. They cannot deprive our province of its rights,” the chief minister asserted while speaking to media in Peshawar.

Gandapur said that running the province was not an issue for the PTI, recalling that during the PTI government in Centre, electricity was priced at Rs16 per unit but it now cost Rs64 per unit.

He questioned, where the money collected from electricity bills is going.

The chief minister slammed the federal government for its inability to present the budget for the next financial year.

Gandapur also announced his plans for the protest, saying, “Our preparations regarding the protest are complete.”

About the cipher case, the chief minister said, "There is nothing in it. We had already said that. All the cases registered against us are false. We will hold them accountable."web