CM Maryam launches ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’

LAHORE - In a public-friendly step to provide basic documents to the people at their doorsteps, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated “Maryam Ki Dastak App” in a special event held at a local hotel here.Provincial ministers and members of Punjab Assembly were also present.Madam chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that all citizens including senior citizens, women, sick and disabled will initially get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’. These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration.The CM was also briefed that a dedicated number, mobile app and public portal are being provided to citizens for availing these services. Citizens can order services through Web Portal, Mobile App or Call Center 1202. They would also be able to track applications using their Tracking ID. The chief minister was apprised that “Dastak app” will send a government approved Dastak representative to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep. Madam chief minister called Dastak representatives on the stage and had a group photo with them. Also, at NUST’s stall, a robot greeted Madam Chief Minister, and gave a briefing on Dastak app. At the ITU stall, Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a virtual inspection of Dastak Office in Arfa Karim Tower through Metaverse Technology. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Mujtabi Shujaur Rehman, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. Sohaib Ahmed Bharat, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Akbar, Special Assistants Rashid Nasrullah, Zeeshan Malik and Members of Punjab Assembly accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, IG Punjab, Secretaries and other relevant officers were also present.

CM Maryam, Qatari ambassador explore investment opportunities in Punjab

Qatar Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khater had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the PML-President Mian Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday. Matters relating to cooperation in the development of infrastructure, supply of labor force from the province to Qatar and possible investment opportunities in Punjab. “We want to promote economic relations between Punjab and Qatar,” said the chief minister.

Madam chief minister also briefed the Qatar envoy about the business-friendly policies of the Punjab government, and invited Qatari businessmen and industrialists to invest in Punjab. Both leaders stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations and find new ways of cooperation.

The Qatari ambassador praised the skilled manpower of Pakistan and expressed interest in increasing recruitment of skilled labor force from Punjab.