Complaint cell set up in SACM KP office Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A special cell has been established in the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, to address the issues and complaints of the public related to industries, commerce and technical education sectors.

Special Assistant will personally monitor the public complaints received in the cell. In this regard the public can send their applications/complaints online through Pakistan Citizen Portal (Minister Industries) or through the office email address (sacm.industries@gmail.com).