Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Complaint cell set up in SACM KP office Peshawar

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -    A special cell has been established in the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, to address the issues and complaints of the public related to industries, commerce and technical education sectors.

Special Assistant will personally monitor the public complaints received in the cell. In this regard the public can send their applications/complaints online through Pakistan Citizen Portal (Minister Industries) or through the office email address (sacm.industries@gmail.com).

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024