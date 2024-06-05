Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Consumer court orders Pakistan Post to compensate petitioner

Agencies
June 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

Karachi   -   The Consumer Protection Court East has ordered Pakistan Post to compensate a petitioner with Rs13 lac for negligence and fraud. The petitioner claimed that he had sent important documents abroad on February 16, 2023. However, the documents were returned undelivered on March 21. Despite filing a complaint on the Pakistan Post portal, he received no response.

The court found Pakistan Post guilty of negligence and cheating, leading to the significant compensation order. This verdict underscores the accountability expected from national postal services and sets a precedent for consumer rights in Pakistan.

Agencies

