An anti-terrorism court (ATC) court has ordered to hear the attack case in Jail.

The court has postponed the hearing of the case after marking presence of the accused persons.

Admin Judge Khalid Arshad heard the case where Khadija Shah and other accused marked their presence.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhary and other arrested accused persons’ jail warrants were presented in the court.